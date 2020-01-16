Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Gahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Gahan

Notice Condolences

Pauline Gahan Notice
GAHAN nee Lucas
Pauline Brenda Passed away in hospital
on Thursday January 2nd 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of
Christopher and Nicholas,
cherished grandmother
of Paul and Laura, much loved
great grandma of Olivia, Scarlett,
Liam, Tyler, Lyncoln and Ashlyn,
dear sister in law of Francis
and a loving aunt.
Brenda will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church,
Devonshire Road on Friday
January 24th at 1:15pm
followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
The family invite attendees
to wear an item of colour
in memory of Brenda.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -