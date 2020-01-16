|
GAHAN nee Lucas
Pauline Brenda Passed away in hospital
on Thursday January 2nd 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late John,
loving mother of
Christopher and Nicholas,
cherished grandmother
of Paul and Laura, much loved
great grandma of Olivia, Scarlett,
Liam, Tyler, Lyncoln and Ashlyn,
dear sister in law of Francis
and a loving aunt.
Brenda will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Requiem Mass to be held at
St Bernadette's Catholic Church,
Devonshire Road on Friday
January 24th at 1:15pm
followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
The family invite attendees
to wear an item of colour
in memory of Brenda.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired
to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020