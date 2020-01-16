|
Bamber (Peter Francis) Passed away unexpectedly at home on 27th December 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Dorothea, devoted father of Lisa and Anita and a proud Grandad of Jack, Emily, Jamie and Lilly.
Peter will be dearly missed
by all who knew him.
Requiem Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Lytham, at 11am on Tuesday, 28th January to celebrate Peter's life, followed
by a private family cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if so desired,
for North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Woodlands Funerals Limited, 01253 732217.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020