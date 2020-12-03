|
|
|
CALLOW Peter (Former Mayor of Blackpool
2015/2016 & Former Leader
of Blackpool Council)
Passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Tuesday November 24th 2020.
Beloved and devoted
husband of Maxine and
dearly loved father of Nancy.
Service to be held at
The Parish Church of Bispham,
All Hallows on Tuesday December 15th at 10:00 am followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium at 11:00 am. With current restrictions and limited numbers only family and close friends are able to attend. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Blue Skies Hospital Fund,
Victoria Hospital.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020