|
|
|
CAWOOD Peter Nelson Passed away,
aged 82 years on
30th October 2020.
Devoted husband of the late Joan
and loving father to Michael,
Jane, Jonathan, and Nicholas
and loving grandfather to
Natalie, Elysia, Sophie,
Cecilia and Adrianna.
Peter will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral Service by invitation
only on 30th November.
The funeral will also be
broadcast live online.
Family flowers only please,
donations to
St. Andrews Church, Cleveleys
where Peter was a parishioner
his whole life c/o
https://blackpoolfunerals.co.uk/charity-donations.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel : 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 13, 2020