|
|
|
Clare Peter
(Formerly of HEWSEC Securities) Peter, peacefully fell asleep
at his home in Blackpool on
Saturday 15th February 2020,
aged 55 years. Devoted dad of Laura and Samantha, cherished grandad of Channell and Kai,
a loving brother of John, Lorraine and David and much loved uncle.
Peter will be greatly missed by
all his family and many friends
and all who had the pleasure
to have known him.
Funeral service will be held at Carleton Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 12th March at
1.15pm prior to interment in Carleton Cemetery at 1.45pm.
All floral tributes and
enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020