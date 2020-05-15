|
Curwen The family of the late Peter Curwen would like to thank relatives and friends for their messages,
Cards and flowers received
during their sad loss.
Thank you to Doctors and Nurses on Wards 6 & 10, Blackpool Victoria Hospital, Oncology dept, Paramedics, Doctors and Nurses,
Ash Tree House, District Nurses,
Doctors and Nurses
Ward 2 Clifton Hospital.
Nurses and staff at
Oakfield Nursing Home,
Revd Anne Beverley,
and Poppies Florist.
Billingtons Funeral Home for
their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 15, 2020