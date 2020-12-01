Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Notice

Peter Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Peter Passed away peacefully at
home on 18th November 2020 aged 87 years.
Dearly loved husband of Norma and much loved father of Albert, Russell, Joanne and Graham.
Dear father-in-law of Darren, Alison, Jean and Michelle. Cherished grandad of
Darren, Jasmin, Amber, Luke,
Emma-Jean, Jessica, Rebecca, Martin and Lisa and great grandad of Jack, Skyla and Poppy.
The Funeral Service is to be held at St Nicholas' Church, Fleetwood on Tuesday 15th December 2020 at 12 noon, followed by a
Burial at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations are to Fleetwood RNLI c/o J. T. Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 BeachRoad, West View, Fleetwood FY7 8PS
Tel 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020
