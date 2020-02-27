Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:30
Lytham Crematorium
Notice

Peter Gillatt Notice
Gillatt Peter Stanley Passed away peacefully
on 19 February 2020,
age 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Lucy, and father to Peter, David and Gary. Loving brother of Olive, Marion, Elizabeth, Sylvia and Alan.

A memorial service will be held
at Lytham Crematorium on
Friday 6 March at 12.30 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries to
Lytham Funeral Service,
42 Clifton St,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
