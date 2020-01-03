|
|
|
HICKSON Peter Lawrence Peter passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 17th December 2019.
Loving husband of the late Brenda, dad to Lorraine and Nigel.
A devoted father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Peter was a keen golfer at Blackpool Golf Club.
His funeral will take place at
St Paul's Church, Honister Ave on Friday 10th January 2020 at 12.00, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully received for Ward C via Blue Skies,
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020