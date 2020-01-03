Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00
St Paul's Church
Honister Ave
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Peter Hickson Notice
HICKSON Peter Lawrence Peter passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 17th December 2019.
Loving husband of the late Brenda, dad to Lorraine and Nigel.
A devoted father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Peter was a keen golfer at Blackpool Golf Club.

His funeral will take place at
St Paul's Church, Honister Ave on Friday 10th January 2020 at 12.00, followed by cremation at Lytham Park Crematorium at 1.30p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations gratefully received for Ward C via Blue Skies,
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
