|
|
|
HOLME Peter Alexander Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13th January,
aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of
the late Shirley Anne, devoted Dad of Philip and Grandad of Alex.
Dearest Brother of his five siblings and caring Uncle of all his
Nephews and Nieces.
Peter will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
His funeral service will be held at The Spiritualist Church,
Albert Road, Blackpool on
Friday 7th February at 12:30pm; followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations
may be made in Peter's memory
to The Dogs Trust and
The Blue Cross.
All Enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020