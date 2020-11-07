|
|
|
NEWBOLD PETER JOHN The Mum and Stepdad of the late Peter wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and donations received at this sad time. Thank you to Reverend David Phillips for his kind words and comforting service and to Orchids Florists for their beautiful floral tribute. Also, our grateful thanks for all the dedicated specialised treatment and support given to Peter and us from the Ambulance Service, GP Practice, Blackpool Victoria Hospital and St James Hospital (Liver Unit), at Leeds and our thanks also to all local Social and Community Services involved. Finally, a special thank you to all the staff at D Hollowell & Sons for their dedicated personal attention, sincere care,
kindness and extremely dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020