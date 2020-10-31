|
ROBINSON Peter Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family,
on 16th October 2020,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband and
best friend of Wendy,
devoted dad to Richard,
Robert and Matthew,
loving father in law to
Yasmin and Graeme,
best grandad to Lucas and Leylan,
dear brother to Helen,
brother in law, uncle,
neighbour and good friend to many.
He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.
Please keep Peter and his
family in your thoughts on
Monday, 2nd November at 11.30am when they will be
celebrating his life in a service.
Due to current restrictions
only close family will be able to attend.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK or MDS UK Patient Support Group
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
32 St. Andrews Road South, St. Annes, FY8 1PS, 01253 725 795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 31, 2020