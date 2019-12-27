|
|
|
SIDEBOTHAM Peter Gregory Passed away in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Thursday 19th December 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Christine, much loved dad of Jayne, Kate and Paul, and proud grandad of Lucy, Harrison, Libby, Bella and Liam. Peter will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January 2020
at 10:30am. No flowers please. Donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home. Telephone 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019