SWEENEY (Peter) Aged 77,
peacefully passed away on
Friday 12th June at
Preston Royal Infirmary.
A loving husband to Phyllis.
Much loved Dad to Warren, Craig, Peter, Claire and Nick.
Devoted Grandad to Emma, Patrick, Alex, Kristen,
Paige, Lily and Lois.
Great Grandad to Mya and Olivia.
He will be sadly missed.
Due to restrictions unfortunately they can only accommodate immediate family within the Chapel at Carleton Crematorium on
3rd July at 2.00pm.
Other family and friends are welcome to follow on and join the family at Peter's home
after the ceremony.
All enquiries to C. T. Hull
Funeral Service, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2020