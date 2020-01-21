|
|
|
WILKINSON Peter (Ex Royal Engineer
& a member of Probus).
Passed away peacefully at his home address on
Saturday 4th January 2020.
Peter,
aged 89 years.
The beloved husband of Olive, loving father of Paul,
loved brother of Betty
and a dear cousin of Pat.
Peter's funeral services and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool on Tuesday 28th January 2020
at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Peter to either The Blackpool Branch of The Royal Engineers or Heart of Gold at Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Blue Skies Hospitals Fund) c/o and all further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020