Wright (Peter John) On Tuesday 11th August 2020, peacefully whilst in the care of Trinity Hospice, and of
Thornton-Cleveleys, Peter
passed away, aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara, loving dad to Jennifer and Paul, a dear father-in-law to Christine, a devoted Grandad to Robert, Emma, Alex, Rebecca
and Nathan and much loved
by his partner Pat.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
Donations in memory of Peter may be given directly to Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020