Helen Ashmore Funeral Service (Thornton Cleveleys)
7 Bispham Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DG
01253 853574
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00
Bispham Parish Church
Burial
Following Services
Bispham Parish Churchyard
Philip Whittaker

Philip Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER Philip Suddenly at his home in Thornton Cleveleys on Friday 31st January 2020, Philip, aged 70 years.
Much loved husband of Susanne,
dearly loved dad of Ellie,
and a dear brother and uncle. Philip will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Service will be held at
Bispham Parish Church on Tuesday 18th February at 10.00am, prior to burial in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be given for the Blue Skies Hospital Fund, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
