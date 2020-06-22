Home

Phyllis Bowery

Phyllis Bowery Notice
BOWERY Phyllis Passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday June 16th 2020,
aged 93 years.

Devoted wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Michael, Christine and Jackie and a loving grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.
"Phyllis will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends".

Please keep Phyllis and family in your thoughts on
Monday June 29th.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.

All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 22, 2020
