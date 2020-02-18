|
|
|
Davies Ralph On 11th February 2020,
Ralph, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Mick and Arron, Father in Law of Kathryn, loving Grandad of Katy and Lauren,
Great Grandad of Kai and Layla also a dear Brother of Roger
and Uncle of Angie and Becky.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Friday 21st February 2020 at 11:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
may be sent for P.D.S.A.
Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020