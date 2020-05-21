|
|
|
HARWOOD Ralph Oliver On May 3rd 2020 in the devoted care of The Highcroft Care Home,
Ralph, aged 82 years, late of
Arnott Road, the most dearly loved son of the late Ralph and Olive Harwood and a loving cousin
to all his family.
Cortege will leave
The Highcroft Care Home,
Lytham Road Blackpool.
on Tuesday May 26 at 10.30am prior to a burial service at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel.
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home
Tel : 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 21, 2020