Raymond Lewis Notice
LEWIS Dr Raymond Neville M.B.Ch.B.F.F.A.R.C.S. Peacefully at home on
2nd November 2020
surrounded by his loving family, Raymond, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Audrey, dear father to Stephen, Lindy and Becky and
devoted grandpa to
Patrick, Daniel, Jenna, Jade, Sammi and Gabriella.
Will be very sadly missed
by his family and friends.
"Reunited with his
loving wife Audrey."
All enquiries please to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road,
St. Annes, FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020
