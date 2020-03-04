Home

Raymond Pate Notice
PATE Raymond Peacefully on
Sunday 1st March 2020
in hospital and of Blackpool, formerly of Blackburn, Raymond
aged 88 years.
The dearly loved husband of
the late Margaret, a much
loved father of Brian and Elaine,
a dear father-in-law of Deborah and Ged, a loving grandad of
Carly, Amy, Rachel, David, Nicola and Ellie, and great grandad of Sebastian, Jensen and Olivia.
Raymond will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
A burial service will be held at Pleasington Cemetery Chapel, Blackburn on Thursday
12th March 2020 at 1.30pm followed by an interment.
Family flowers only, or if so
desired, donations may be made
in memory of Raymond to
The British Heart Foundation,
c/o The Alty Funeral Service.
Enq. The Alty Funeral Service, (Family Owned) Broomfield Place, Blackburn, BB2 1XF
Tel: 01254 503240 (24hrs)
Email: [email protected]
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020
