|
|
|
Seed Raymond It is with great sadness
that we announce the passing of
Raymond Seed, a long term resident of Hambleton.
Raymond died on September 7th at
the age of 77 in the loving care of
Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
Raymond was an avid bowler and long term Blackpool supporter.
Ray is survived by his wife
of 48 years, Chris, two children, Jonathan and Emma and three grandchildren. Ray was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed
by his whole family.
Funeral to take place at
Carleton Crematorium on
the 17th September at 1.15.
Due to restrictions in place,
we invite friends to gather
outside the Crematorium
Gates to pay your respects.
There will be a small reception afterwards at the Shovels, Hambleton.
Family flowers only please
but donations are invited for
Blue Skies Hospital Fund Blackpool
c/o the funeral directors:
further enquiries to
Moon's Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2020