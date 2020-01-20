|
|
|
SPIVEY Raymond Passed away peacefully on
Friday 10th January at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 89 years. Loving husband to the late Sylvia and in later years loving partner to Bernadette, dearly loved dad of Terence, Gerald, Julie, Jayne and Graham and a much loved
father in law, grandad,
great grandad and uncle.
Ray will be sadly missed by his family, partner and all
who knew him.
Service to be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 31st January at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNLI.
All donations and enquiries c/o
J & A Porter Funeral Directors, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Ansdell, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH 01253 735423
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020