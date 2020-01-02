Home

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
DOWNHAM Reg Passed away peacefully in the loving care of
Trinity Hospice on Wednesday 18th December 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Enid,
much loved dad of Jill, Ann, Carol, Jimmy and Jacqui, dear father in law of Rob and Phil, cherished grandad and great grandad.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 9th January 2020
at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Blind Veterans UK or
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
