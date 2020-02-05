|
|
|
HALL (Reg) On Sunday 26th January 2020, suddenly but peacefully whilst at his home in Lytham, Reg,
passed away, aged 76 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Lynda, much loved dad to Justin and Linsey, dear father in law to Zoe and Chris, devoted Ga Ga to Issy, Will, Joe, Jack, Adam and Francessca and a much loved brother to Tracy and Penny.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Fairhaven United Reformed Church (The White Church) Lytham on Monday 10th February at 11.00 am prior to committal at Lytham Park Crematorium.
The family requested that in memory of Reg, cheerful clothing can be worn.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Blue Skies Hospital Fund c/o
the funeral director or via www.memorygiving.co.uk
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road,
Bispham, FY2 0PA
Tel 01253 500536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020