THOMAS Reginald
(Reg/Sam) Passed away 9th April 2020.
Sam/Grampy Sam will be sadly missed by partner Ada, Lynn and Dave, and grandsons Tom and Kyle.
The family want to thank the staff at The Alexandra Nursing Home for their support and care of Reg during his time there.
A quiet family only funeral will take place at Carleton Crematorium
on 20th April 2020.
Memories of Reg's life will be shared at a safer time,
to be arranged.
Any donations to Dementia UK
or Diabetes UK will be greatly appreciated.
Enquiries to:
C T Hull, Funeral Directors.
Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020