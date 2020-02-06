|
|
|
Wharmby Renee After a long illness, Renee passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday January 29th, 2020.
Devoted wife of the late Kenneth,
dearly loved mum of Ian,
loving nanna of Claire and proud great nanna of Tillie and Felix.
Service to be held at The Parish Church of Bispham, All Hallows on Monday February 17th at 1:45pm followed by committal at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 3556633.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020