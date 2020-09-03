Home

Richard Latimer

Notice Condolences

Richard Latimer Notice
Latimer Richard Irving Passed away suddenly
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 26th August 2020.

Loving husband to Diane, dear brother Malcolm, proud dad of Tara, David and Susan.
Much loved and adored Grandad to Gianluca.

Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Monday September 7th at 3:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation and or
The Stroke Association.

All enquiries and donations please c/o Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton-Cleveleys,
Tel: 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
