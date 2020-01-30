Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lefton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Lefton

Notice Condolences

Richard Lefton Notice
Lefton Richard On 25th January 2020,
Richard, aged 54 years,
deeply loved Fiancée of Allison,
adored Papa of Sam.
Richard will be sadly
missed by all his loving
family and many friends.
Service at Vicarage Park
Community Centre,
3 Vicarage Road, Poulton le Fylde FY6 7BE on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 12:30pm prior to interment at Poulton New Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Sepsis Trust.

Enquiries and donations to
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -