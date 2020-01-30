|
|
|
Lefton Richard On 25th January 2020,
Richard, aged 54 years,
deeply loved Fiancée of Allison,
adored Papa of Sam.
Richard will be sadly
missed by all his loving
family and many friends.
Service at Vicarage Park
Community Centre,
3 Vicarage Road, Poulton le Fylde FY6 7BE on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 12:30pm prior to interment at Poulton New Cemetery at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Sepsis Trust.
Enquiries and donations to
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020