|
|
|
Sanderson Richard Edwin Passed away peacefully on
Sunday 23rd August 2020, in the loving care of Ashbourne Lodge Care Home, aged 97 years.
Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Joan,
loving and devoted dad of Julie, loving and proud grandad of
Chris and James and a much respected father-in-law of Bob.
Please keep Richard and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Wednesday 9th September at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating his life in a
family funeral service.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be made for Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home,
Lytham Road, Blackpool,
Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020