Rita Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Rita Of your charity, pray for repose of the soul of Rita, who fortified by
the Rites of Holy Mother Church, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home
on September 21st 2020.
Rita, of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Beloved wife, mum, mother-in-law
and grandma.
Rita will be sadly missed by all her family, and all who knew her.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass to be held at
English Martyrs Catholic Church, Highcross, on Friday October 16th at 2.15pm, followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
English Martyrs Malawi Projects
or Versus Arthritis.
All enquiries and donations to C. T. Hull Funeral Service, 2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde, tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2020
