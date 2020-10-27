|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Rita The family of Rita Armstrong
who died on 21st September 2020 aged 88, would like to express their gratitude to all those
who were able to attend the Requiem Mass and cremation,
and to those who sent
cards and flowers.
The family would like to
thank the carers at Cherish
in Blackpool who provided
Rita with dedicated care
for 3 and 1/2 years.
Thanks also to Father Walsh
at English Martyrs Church, and
C. T. Hull Funeral Service for their kindness and dignified services.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020