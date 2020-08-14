|
Forbes Rita Ann Peacefully at home on
August 9th 2020,
Rita aged 73 years
of Bispham, Blackpool.
The dearly loved wife of Graham,
loving mum of Beverley, Shaun,
Darren, Steven, Kelly
and the late Peter,
dear mother in law of Jill,
a devoted nan and great nan.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday August 20th 2020
at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired maybe given for Trinity Hospice, Low Moor Road, Bispham, Blackpool.
Enquiries to Box Bros. Ltd.
Funeral Directors.01253-791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2020