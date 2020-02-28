|
|
|
ALLSOP Robert
(Barry) Passed away peacefully
on February 10th, 2020.
Barry of Carleton and
Quesada, Spain.
Loving husband of the late Brida, dad of Angela and Jamie,
grandad of Bruce and
father-in-law of Rachael.
Barry will be sadly missed by
all his family and many friends.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday March 3rd 2020.
Family flowers only, donations
if so desired to Dementia UK or
Lozzas Lurcher Rescue.
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 7SF. 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020