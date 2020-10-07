|
|
|
FENTON (Robert Ian) Died suddenly but peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital after a short illness on
Wednesday 30th September 2020
aged 68 years.
Loving son of the late Robert and Hilda Fenton, much loved and admired brother of Anne, dear brother-in-law of Ian, devoted Uncle to Rachel and Adam. Great Uncle to Evelyn and Frank and dearly loved Nephew to Margaret.
Ian will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by all
family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October 2020
at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired
sent directly to
Poulton & Wyre Railway Society.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020