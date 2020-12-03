|
|
|
HALE Robert John Originally from The Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.
Robert sadly passed away at home aged 82, on Wednesday
25th November 2020.
Beloved husband of Jean,
dear Dad of Zoe and cherished Grandad of Emma.
Robert will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral service has been arranged for Robert at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Cancer Research UK' C/O and all further enquiries to J&A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH, 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020