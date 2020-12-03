Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hale

Notice Condolences

Robert Hale Notice
HALE Robert John Originally from The Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire.
Robert sadly passed away at home aged 82, on Wednesday
25th November 2020.

Beloved husband of Jean,
dear Dad of Zoe and cherished Grandad of Emma.
Robert will be deeply missed by
all who knew and loved him.

Due to current circumstances,
a private funeral service has been arranged for Robert at
Lytham Park Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Cancer Research UK' C/O and all further enquiries to J&A Porter, Windsor Court, Windsor Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1AH, 01253 735423.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -