|
|
|
HILL Robert Passed away suddenly in hospital on Wednesday October 14th 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Anthony and Nicola, doting grandad of Sam, Jack,
Toby and Joseph and
proud great grandad
of Alex and Tommy.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday November 2nd
at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully
received for the
North West Ambulance Charity.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020