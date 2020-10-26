Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Hill

Notice Condolences

Robert Hill Notice
HILL Robert Passed away suddenly in hospital on Wednesday October 14th 2020, aged 81 years.
Much loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Anthony and Nicola, doting grandad of Sam, Jack,
Toby and Joseph and
proud great grandad
of Alex and Tommy.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday November 2nd
at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations gratefully
received for the
North West Ambulance Charity.
All donations and
enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -