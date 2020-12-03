Home

Robert House

Notice Condolences

Robert House Notice
HOUSE Robert (Bob) Ex Fire Service.
Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Friday 27th November 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Cathie,
dearly loved dad of Alison, Andrew and Vickie, loving grandad of Matthew, Christopher, Ellis,
Olivia and Lauren.
Bob will be sadly missed by all his family, and his many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 14th December at 10am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Myeloma Research or
Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations
C. T. Hull Funeral Service
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020
