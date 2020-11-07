|
HOWARD Robert Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Victoria Hospital on 30th October 2020,
aged 84 years.
Dearly Devoted husband to his late wife Carrie. Dear Dad to Rob and Sue, and much loved Grand-pop to Suzi, Steff, Dan, Sammie and Tom, and Great Grand-pop to Aaliyah, Jenson, Marcie, Lorenzo and Eve.
Bob will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will depart from Newlyn Court to Carleton Crematorium on Thursday
12th November at 9.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative funeral care,
32 St Andrews Rd South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS
Tel 01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2020