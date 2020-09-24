|
|
|
Kenny Robert (Bob) Passed away peacefully at home on 12th September 2020.
A loving Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Uncle.
Bob will be sadly missed.
Due to the current climate the number of people attending is 18, please confirm with family.
Service and interment at
Carleton Cemetery on
Thursday 1st October 2020
at 12:30 PM.
Donations if desired
may be sent for via the internet
to British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries and floral tributes to:
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 24, 2020