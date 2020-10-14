Home

Robert Marland

Robert Marland Notice
MARLAND ROBERT WILLIAM Sadly passed away on Tuesday 6th October 2020, peacefully at home, in his favourite room, aged 91 years, surrounded by his loving memories, his loving wife Jean of 61 years and his loyal dog Poppy.
Robert will be very sadly missed by his adored children, grandchildren, daughter in-law and son in-law.
A private service and interment will be held on Monday
19th October 2020.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired, may be given for the Dogs Trust,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020
