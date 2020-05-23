|
|
|
Webster Robert "Bob" In loving memory of
Robert "Bob" Webster, died on Tuesday 19th May 2020
after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his soulmate Jane Higginbottom and loving son Phil and wife Linda and grandsons Daniel and Russell, also step daughter Sue, her husband Dave and her daughter Kath and sons Mark, Richard and Jamie and great grandchildren,
too numerous to mention.
Funeral will be held
on 2nd June 2020.
No flowers to funeral please,
if you would like to donate please do so to Trinity Hospice.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 23, 2020