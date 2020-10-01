|
Wright Robert Alan
(Roberlino) Aged 67 years.
Passed away peacefully at Trinity Hospice in the loving arms of his wife Tracey and the support of his three daughters Barbara, Dawn, and Julie and Tracey's son Anthony.
Sadly missed by his "mam" Elsie,
his late brother Jimmy,
sisters Christine and Carol,
his many friends, and also Fleetwood Rugby Club with
whom Rob had a long association.
His funeral will take
place at 12 noon on
Wednesday 7th October at
St Nicholas Church, Fleetwood followed by the Committal at Fleetwood Cemetery at 1pm.
Donations in memory of Rob can be made directly to Trinity Hospice and/or Fleetwood Old Boys Band.
"My darling husband and
best friend, sleep well until
we are together again"
All further enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
135 Poulton Road Fleetwood,
FY7 7AP Tel: 01253 772111.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020