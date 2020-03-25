Home

Jose Robin Stanley On March 17th 2020 in Nightingales Nursing Home Norbreck, aged 81 years.
The loving husband of the late Pam, much loved dad of Peter and Helen, father-in-law of Roger and granddad of Hannah, Harry,
Kyle and Charlie.
Private family funeral service and a memorial service to be held
at a later date.
Special thanks to all the staff of Nightingales Nursing Home for all their loving care of Robin.
All enquiries to
The Co-op funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool.
Tel 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
