|
|
|
Jose Robin Stanley On March 17th 2020 in Nightingales Nursing Home Norbreck, aged 81 years.
The loving husband of the late Pam, much loved dad of Peter and Helen, father-in-law of Roger and granddad of Hannah, Harry,
Kyle and Charlie.
Private family funeral service and a memorial service to be held
at a later date.
Special thanks to all the staff of Nightingales Nursing Home for all their loving care of Robin.
All enquiries to
The Co-op funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road, Blackpool.
Tel 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020