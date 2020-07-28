|
|
|
JONES Roger Miles Roger passed away
peacefully at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 9th July 2020
aged 85 years.
A much loved father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, husband of the late Kathleen
and a special friend to so
many people.
'Forever in our hearts'
Due to current circumstances
a private service will be held
on the 29th July 2020.
Please keep the family
in your thoughts.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent to
the British Heart Foundation
or North West Air Ambulance
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 28, 2020