Notice Condolences

Roger Reed Notice
REED Roger Hewer Peacefully passed away following
a long illness in the care of the Alexandra Care Home,
Poulton-le-Fylde on Sunday
19th April 2020
Aged 75 years
Roger, the father to
Emma, Tim and Andrew and also a brother and uncle.
Roger's funeral service and committal will be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday
1st May 2020.
Unfortunately in view of current restrictions attendance at the service will be limited to invited family members only.
Family flowers only please.
A memorial service for all his family and friends will be held for Roger when current restrictions are relaxed.
The family wish to thank all at the Alexandra Care Home for looking after Roger.
All further enquiries including the memorial details to
C.T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Tel 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 29, 2020
